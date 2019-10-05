Jack White Really Hates Mobile Phones

Jack White has always been clear about his attitude to modern technology - put simply, he doesn't like it very much.

Whether that's recording on analogue equipment on banning mobile phones from his live shows - for a "100% human experience" - he seems to reject the digital realm.

Speaking to Channel 4 News, he explained a little about why. Labelling mobile phone use an "addiction" he commented: "For someone like me, who is one of the few who doesn’t own a cellphone, it is pretty funny..."

"I’ve never owned one, so when I’m out there I’m an anomaly and I’m looking at everybody. To me, everybody looks silly. And then you’re like, ‘Whatever, it’s their lives’. Who knows? Maybe this is the way everything is going to be from now on. I have no idea and nobody really does."

The guitarist continued: "Maybe it’ll turn to implants. Probably it’ll turn into a microchip behind our eyeball or whatever."

Musing on phone addiction, Jack White commented: "If you can't choose to stop drinking for a day, it's got that much of a hold on you, that's a sad thing. If you can't just put your phone down for an hour and experience life in a real way, that's sad".

Jack White is currently gearing up for the release of The Raconteurs new album 'Help Us Stranger' - out on Friday (June 21st) you can check out the Clash review HERE.

Musician Jack White talks about why he doesn’t own a mobile phone and why he’s banned mobiles from his concerts, in the latest Ways to Change the World podcast. pic.twitter.com/hFkSQI9hTr — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) June 19, 2019

