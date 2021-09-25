Jack White Plays London Rooftop Gig

Jack White inaugurated the opening of the Third Man Records shop in London with an intimate gig.

The shop is the label's first outside of the United States, and joins sister branches in Nashville and Detroit.

The London shop is located on 1 Marshall Street, close to the centre of Soho and round the corner from Berwich Street - the famed vinyl mile.

The shop officially opened today - September 25th - with hundreds of fans queuing down the street to gain access.

Jack White was there to lend a hand, before later playing an intimate show from the rooftop of the Third Man Records building.

Blasting through a short set, it's a fine way to inaugurate London's latest vinyl emporium.

