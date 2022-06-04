Jack White, Jay-Z Have Unreleased Collaborations In The Vault

Jack White and Jay-Z seemingly have a number of unreleased collaborations in the vault.

The guitarist is set to release two new albums in 2022, with the first - 'Fear Of The Dawn' - landing later this week.

Chatting to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Jack White was probed about a link-up from his past.

2018 album 'Boarding House Reach' boasted a song named 'Over And Over And Over' which took him some 13 years to get right.

Recording several different versions, one of those iterations took place during a session alongside Jay-Z.

Zane Lowe picked up on this, and asked about further recordings in the vault. "Yeah. That's true," Jack White reflected. "It's not me who doesn't finish stuff so it's ... I'm not that guy. No, I'm just teasing but I'm more... The personality that I got, I'll be there tomorrow. So it's different working styles. So some of that stuff I think will see the light of day when those guys aren't busy with other projects and stuff."

"It's so different because when I went in the studio with him, there was just one microphone which is ... I kind of was, 'Oh, what? Where are the other microphones?' But I was like, 'Oh, wow, okay. Yeah, I guess why would you need another microphone?' So yeah, it's different worlds. And so Jay was learning about the way I did it and I was learning about the way he did it. That's like seeing anybody use a method. And if you see anyone using any method, it's really, really interesting."

'Fear Of The Dawn' will be released on April 8th.

