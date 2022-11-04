Jack White Got Married Onstage In Detroit

Jack White got married to long-time partner Olivia Jean onstage in Detroit over the weekend.

The guitarist released his album 'Fear Of The Dawn' on Friday - April 8th - before playing Detroit's Masonic Temple Theatre.

A hometown show, it was made all the more memorable when Jack White invited long-time girlfriend and Black Belles singer Olivia Jean to join them onstage.

The two performed White Stripes stomper 'Hotel Yorba' and when Jack sang "let's get married..." he then paused, to propose with a ring.

At the start of the encore, Third Man co-founder Ben Swank then strolled onstage to officiate the ceremony.

A gig to remember!

A video of the ceremony made its way online - White and Jean’s respective bass players served as best man and maid of honour, while their families were in the crowd.

