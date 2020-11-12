Jack White Confirms New Live Album

Jack White will release a new live album later this year.

The project captured his performance at Detroit's Masonic Temple back in 2014, and will be released as part of Third Man's Vault subscription series .

It's a lavish package, too - spread across four coloured LPs, it will also contain a bonus seven inch single from his Saturday Night Live set last year.

The guitarist goes back a long way with the Masonic Temple - his mother worked as an usher there, and he stepped in to save the building in 2013.

Jack White has been focussing on the White Stripes legacy of late - a 20th anniversary edition of 'De Stjil' was released, alongside a Greatest Hits package .

