Jack White Announces Two New Albums

Jack White is set to release two new albums in 2022.

The guitarist has seemingly been busy during lockdown, focussing on the follow-up to his 2018 album 'Boarding House Reach'.

Recently inaugurating Third Man's Central London shop, Jack White has now laid out plans for two studio albums.

'Fear Of The Dawn' will be released on April 8th, while July 22nd will find fans gorging on 'Entering Heaven Alive'.

Both are available to pre-order now - check out the track listings after the jump.

'Fear Of The Dawn' tracklist:

Taking Me Back

Fear of the Dawn

The White Raven

Hi-De-Ho (feat. Q-Tip)

Eosophobia

Into the Twilight

Dusk

What’s the Trick?

That Was Then (This Is Now)

Eosophobia (Reprise)

Morning, Noon and Night

Shedding My Velvet

'Entering Heaven Alive' tracklist:

A Tip From You to Me

All Along the Way

Help Me Along

Love Is Selfish

I’ve Got You Surrounded (With My Love)

Queen of the Bees

A Tree on Fire From Within

If I Die Tomorrow Please God, Don’t Tell Anyone

A Madman From Manhattan

Taking Me Back (Gently)

- - -