Jack Peñate, James Righton, Melt Yourself Down Confirm Clash Cares Broadcasts

Clash Cares is set to get into full swing across the weekend, bringing you some superb live performances, DJ sets, and much, much more.

A new strand from Clash, we aim to use Clash Cares as a means to break down the barriers of self-isolation, bringing you some superb music along the way.

- - -

Tonight (March 28th) at 19:30 GMT, much beloved singer songwriter Jack Peñate will be performing on Clash Instagram live as part of our new Clash Cares initiative.

Performing tracks from his new album 'The Void' from home beamed to you in the comfort of your home.

Coupled with an interactive Q&A, this’ll be another must-watch so stay home and tune in.

Here is a little taste of what's in store for us, Jack performing a rather remarkable cover of Sandy Denny's 'Who Knows Where The Time Goes' recorded at home. including poignant self-isolation visuals to accompany.

Life goes on behind closed doors.

- - -

(March 28th) Here is Pete from Melt Yourself Down doing the most loveable DIY stream we have seen yet, plus James Righton's beautifully intimate piano Instagram Live session + Q+A from last night.

- - -

(March 27th) at 17:00 GMT jazz renegades Melt Yourself Down will be performing on Facebook Live. The group’s new album ‘100% YES’ has only been out for a few hours, and this very special performance is one of the only ways you’ll be able to catch the material in a live setting.

Coupled with an interactive Q&A, this’ll be a must-watch for anyone captivated by recent developments in UK jazz, and beyond.

- - -

(March 27th) at 19:30 GMT One time Klaxon turned full time dad, James Righton’s fantastic new album ‘The Performer’ found the songwriter easing into adulthood, returning to some of the inspirations that first grabbed his imagination.

Clash writer Yasmin Cowan was infatuated, swooning at “a cinematic journey with poignant lyricism, exquisite production and charismatically seductive soundscapes...”

To celebrate the release, James Righton will be performing an intimate live set exclusively for Clash readers, over on our Instagram page at 7.30pm.

- - -

We’ll be hosting a very special Sunday Morning Record Club this weekend, celebrating The Streets’ iconic debut album ‘Original Pirate Material’.

With UKG re-asserting itself on club culture we’ve decided to take a look back at this modern classic, a record that truly hasn’t aged since Mike Skinner first set foot into the studio.

The Manor recently completed a full UK tour alongside The Streets, and they’ll be leading the chat at 10am on Sunday (March 29th) over on our Twitter .

- - -

That’s not all, though. Incendiary grime force Yizzy has recorded an exclusive freestyle for Clash, while a live-streaming mix series gets under way next week, with sets from Notion and Nathan Dawe.

Alongside this, former cover star Rina Sawayama will take part in an Insta-Live Q&A, focussing on self-care in a time of self-isolation.

Join us. Clash Cares.

- - -

