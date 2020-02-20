Jack Curley Strips 'Wait For Me' Down To Its Essence

Jack Curley wants to speak his truth.

Still only 21 years old, this Manchester talent recalls everyone from Dylan to Hozier, with his spartan, folk tones pushing the acoustic to fresh spaces.

New single 'Wait For Me' is out now, the follow up to last year's phenomenal introduction 'Alice'.

This new live session was recorded in Blueprint Studios, little more than acoustic guitar and his hushed, husky delivery.

Pushing the song into a fresh space, there's an urgency to the performance that wrings out renewed nuance from his writing.

He says: "'Wait For Me' is a song about people giving you chances, and not to just leave without giving you opportunity’s in every aspect of life..."

Tune in now.

