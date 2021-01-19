Jabriel's R&B Vision Turns 'Signs' Into A Triumph

Rising R&B force Jabriel has shared his new single 'Signs'.

Part of a wave of soulful newcomers across North America, Jabriel has something special that lets him stand out from the crowd.

Matching old school techniques against a fresh approach, he's able to take familiar tropes and twist them into something vivid and new.

'Signs' epitomises this trend, with Jabriel leaning on his sensual evocation to enlighten recurring themes of passion and romance.

It's a frisky R&B mover, an expert blend of old and new. Jabriel comments...

“I wanted to create something sexy with an old school feel, but still felt current enough to match the current landscape of music today.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Elias Zamudio

