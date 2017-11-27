Jaakko Eino Kalevi Announces New Album 'Out Of Touch'

Jaakko Eino Kalevi is set to release new album 'Out Of Touch' later in the year.

The Finnish born, Berlin based artist is back once more, with his incoming LP inspired by a spell in Athens, while it's said to ruminate on a “essential, blissed out” state.

'Out Of Touch' arrives on October 12th via Weird World, with Jaakko set to play a four night residency at London's Laylow space this month.

New song 'Emotions In Motion' is online now, with the Ieva Kabasinskaite directed visuals shot in Paris on 35mm and 16mm film.

The film maker explains: “The ‘Emotions In Motion’ video is inspired by the techniques used by smugglers of counterfeit luxury goods.

In the video, Jaakko Eino Kalevi plays someone who is well-versed in these techniques and we see him going through these meticulous procedures. Through a bizarre visual complicity between the organic containers and their opulent content, the value of these things, as well as where they come from, is being questioned.”

Jaakko adds: “We shot the first part of the video in a busy market in Belleville. I thought I would’ve been more nervous about shooting among people but in the end I wasn’t. I wanted to buy a tracksuit but after the shoot the seller had disappeared.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Maxime Imbert

