Ja Rule To Address Fyre Festival In New Song

Ja Rule is set to address the Fyre Festival controversy on his new single.

The rapper was one of the founders of the doomed festival, and his involvement was laid bare on a subsequent documentary.

With legal proceedings surrounding the festival still ongoing, Ja Rule is preparing to drop new single 'F.Y.R.E.'.

The acronym is said to be a shortened version of 'For Your Real Entertainment', while lyrically Ja Rule tackles the controversy head-on.

In clips posted online he raps: “The fest, the festival is on fire / We don’t need no water, make that motherfucker hotter.”

Before discussing the law suits: “Hotter than the sun, but it wasn’t that / Show of hands if you got your money back? / Just playing, I got sued for that / 100 mil to be exact.”

Check out a preview below.

Ja Rule is set to release a new album in 2020.

