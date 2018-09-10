J Styles Hits Hard On 'Dripper'

Harlesden rapper J Styles has shared new blaster 'Dripper'.

A member of the ICB crew, J Styles has worked alongside Nines and Avelino, developing his own voice in the process.

One of London's low key rap risers, J Styles is currently prepping a full mixtape, working with fresh producers in the process.

Sevaqk - who has worked with Dave, AJ Tracey, and MoStack - produces 'Dripper', and it's a tightly wound rap burner.

Suave directs the full video, which plays the impeccably stylish North London don front and centre.

Tune in now.

