J-Shadow Launches New Album 'Final Departure'

J-Shadow will release new album 'Final Departure' on April 29th.

The project digs into his formative influences, melding together pirate radio lineages into a potent sonic brew.

Fractured elements of jungle loops, grime production, and hip-hop make their way into his production, aligned to 2k22 club tropes.

Moving from dense system fare to more ethereal landscapes, 'Final Departure' is framed by the yearning towards the transcendent.

“I see beauty in the complexity of life from the cosmic scale to the quantum,” he explains. “From all that we can observe, this world stands as a uniquely multifarious sphere in which we just happen to exist.”

“I love to take ideas and attempt to conceptualise them into an audible expedition,” J-Shadow adds. “I find that music serves as an extraordinary medium to project my perception of the universe.”

He finishes: “Sometimes I will reach for certain influences and deconstruct them into an amalgamation of conscious experiences that reflect my vision of how I see the world.”

New track 'DWN2RTH' is online now, and we can hear aspects of instrumental grime production - think Logos and Mumdance - alongside UK techno variants.

An astral transmission, check it out below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://j-shadow.bandcamp.com/album/final-departure" href="https://j-shadow.bandcamp.com/album/final-departure">Final Departure by J-SHADOW</a>

Photo Credit: Chelone Wolf

