J Rick's New Mixtape 'No Retreat, No Surrender' Is A Highly Personal Evocation

London producer J Rick has shared his new mixtape 'No Retreat, No Surrender' in full.

The rising studio voice is rapidly making a name for himself, noted for his work with Octavian, in particular.

His own material, though, comes from a different space, with J Rick melding together hip-hop, R&B, and more alongside some personal revelations.

New mixtape 'No Retreat, No Surrender' is an enormously broad work, featuring guest spots from Octavian, Rimon and Obongjayar.

It's dedicated to the producer's uncle Erroll Christie, who grew up facing the rampant racism of British society in the 70s but went on to become a boxing champion.

J Rick explains...

“This record means a lot to me; its my first solo project release and is commemoration of my uncle Erroll Christie who died in June 2017. He was a big inspiration to me. I just wanted to express how I was feeling about the situation at the time and see what the music turned out like.”

“It was a reflection of me at the time but people will take from it what they can relate to. It’s mad important for me to put out my own project cause I was working on this before I even started working with other people. On my own music, it takes longer to complete and I basically completed a whole other tape before scrapping it.”

“I think producers don’t get what they deserve and if they wanna do something for themselves, they depend on artists to help them. I wanna change that.”

Tune in now.

