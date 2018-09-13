J Mascis Shares New Solo Cut 'Everything She Said'

J Mascis has shared new solo cut 'Everything She Said' - tune in now.

The songwriter will release new album 'Elastic Days' on November 9th, and it's marked by a sharpened melodic sense.

Not that this is a 'pop' record per se - it's kinda happened by accident, as is always the way with J Mascis. He comments:

"I took some singing lessons and do vocal warm-ups now, but that was mostly just to keep from blowing out my vocal cords when Dino started touring again. The biggest difference with this record might have to do with the drums. I'd just got a new drum set I was really excited about. I don't have too many drum outlets at the moment, so I played a lot more drums than I'd originally planned. I just kept playing. I'd play the acoustic guitar parts then head right to the drums."

New track 'Everything She Said' showcases this taut melodic nous, as well as his renewed lust for the drums.

Joe Salinas directs the full video, and it's a mighty fine offering - tune in now.

Catch J Mascis at the following shows:

January

16 Oxford O2 Academy

17 Bristol Thekla

18 Brighton Concorde 2

19 London Islington Assembly Hall

20 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

22 Liverpool Arts Club

23 Manchester Gorilla

24 Leeds Belgrave Music Hall

25 Glasgow St. Lukes

For tickets to the latest J Mascis shows click HERE.

