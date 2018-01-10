J Mascis Shares Introspective New Cut 'Web So Dense'

J Mascis has shared introspective new cut 'Web So Dense' - tune in now.

Renowned for his ear-blistering electric guitar solos, J Mascis' solo catalogue takes things down a notch or two.

Picking up the acoustic, his solo work tends to search inwards, with new album 'Elastic Days' continuing this introspective journey.

Out on November 9th, the record will be followed by a full UK tour, featuring J Mascis working on his own.

New cut 'Web So Dense' is online now, with his probing, penetrative songwriting rooted in that fluid guitar style.

An impressive return, it almost feels Autumnal - is that a mark of his lyricism, we wonder, or simply the leaves falling outside?

Tune in now.

'Elastic Days' will be released on November 9th.

For tickets to the latest J Mascis shows click HERE.

