J Mascis Announces New Album 'Elastic Days'

J Mascis has launched new solo album 'Elastic Days'.

The Dinosaur Jr. guitarist has built an alternate identity with his solo work, swapping those well stomped on fuzz pedals for acoustic introversion.

New album 'Elastic Days' is the third in his series of acoustic full lengths, and it drops on November 9th via Sub Pop.

New song 'See You At The Movies' is about loss, moving on, and the passing of time, with those rippling guitar chords underpinning a deeply affecting vocal from J Mascis.

At one point he sings: “I don't peak too early/I don't peak at all...”

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. See You at the Movies

2. Web So Dense

3. I Went Dust

4. Sky Is All We Had

5. Picking Out the Seeds

6. Give It Off

7. Drop Me

8. Cut Stranger

9. Elastic Days

10. Sometimes

11. Wanted You Around

12. Everything She Said

Photo Credit: Cara Totman

