J. Laser's 'Sunshine' Is A Route Out Of Depression

LA musician J. Laser has shared his intriguing new single 'Sunshine'.

Previously in the orbit of M83, J. Laser took time out to focus on himself, to find new paths, and new methods of working.

New material came out of this, with J. Laser gradually bringing his solo vision into focus.

Out now, new single 'Sunshine' is a key aspect of this, with the song being both an antidote towards his depression and a symptom of it.

At times joyous, at others tinged with a lingering darkness, it's a highly alternative take on the pop template.

He comments:

“The melody for this song came to me in a long era of depression, it was kind of a saccharine Doris Day jingle I would sarcastically sing to myself as things crumbled down around me, but as time went on it grew and became a sentiment I genuinely believed and used as a mantra to get through those trying times and eventually heal.”

Tune in now.

