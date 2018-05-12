J Hus Sent To Jail For Eight Months

J Hus has been sentenced to eight months in jail.

The rapper's debut album 'Common Sense' was an absolute game-changer, fusing afrobeats, grime, UK rap, and more into an unforgettable mixture.

The East London native - real name Momodou Jallow - has previously been connected to a gangland lifestyle, and this is something he had been vocal about struggling to escape.

Earlier this year J Hus was stopped by police close to the Westfield Centre in Stratford, who uncovered a knife on his person.

Pleading guilty, J Hus has now been sentenced to eight months in jail during a hearing at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

The judge recognised his “considerable talent” but insisted that the BRIT Award nominee had “failed to leave his past behind him”.

In a letter J Hus wrote: “I am deeply sorry and regret my foolish actions”.

The judge said: “You, better than just about anyone know the dangers of knives being wielded by young men in public places. You were stabbed twice in 2015, your friend was paralysed in 2018.”

“This was your fourth conviction for carrying a knife in a public place. I would be wholly failing in my duty if I did not mark the gravity of the offence with an immediate custodial sentence.”

- - -

Photo Credit: Olivia Rose

