J Hus Says New Album Will Be Released "In August"

J Hus has revealed he aims to release his new album in August.

The East London rapper endured a tough 2020, with the success of second album 'Big Conspiracy' matches against deepening personal issues.

Open about his mental health experiences , J Hus seemed to take a step back, putting his well-being first.

Using IG Stories, J Hus has now revealed that his new album could land in August, and he'll be back in the studio from March 1st.

It's an exciting update - 'Big Conspiracy' was one of our favourite 2020 albums , while Hus is a former Clash cover star.

Here's the update:

J Hus has just posted this to his Instagram Story teasing his next album



- 26 Tracks

- Out by August



What are your expectations for J Hus’ next album knowing it may be 26 tracks long? pic.twitter.com/8mQ9oNrdNI — UK Rap Daily (@UKRapDaily) February 23, 2021

Photo Credit: David Uzochukwu

