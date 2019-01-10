J Hus Posts Worrying Messages On Snapchat

UK rapper J Hus has posted a series of worrying messages on Snapchat, referencing suicide and the recent death of his father.

It's been a tough year for the East London artist - jailed for possession of a knife, he also lost his father in April.

It seems to be taking its toll, with J Hus - so long a positive force for so many fans - posting some worrying messages on Snapchat.

He opens: "TBH, I don't wanna be here no more..."

The rapper added: "Suicide is the pussy way out so I'm just waiting my time."

The notes also discuss his guilt over being involved in gang culture, as well as describing his as-yet-unannounced new album as "a good note to end on..."

Here are some screenshots.

IMHO cry for help from J Hus. We need to support our brothers in times like these pic.twitter.com/xzFb15uYoS — Mayo’s Interlude (@MayoAKA) October 2, 2019

If you're effected by these issues or simply wish to talk to someone please check out the work done by CALM.

