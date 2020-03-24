J Hus Drops Fantastic New Freestyle

J Hus has dropped an emphatic new freestyle.

The rapper has turned his hand to fashion, launching new style brand The Ugliest.

With a full capsule selling out within days, it seems that J Hus retains his iconic appeal across different disciplines.

To celebrate the success of the capsule, J Hus has shared a brand new freestyle, utilising a bashment beat.

It's a the perfect tonic for these troubled times, and the bashment flavour sits alongside the unseasonal sunshine.

Check it out now.

