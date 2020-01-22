J Hus Confirms New Album 'Big Conspiracy'

J Hus will release new album 'Big Conspiracy' on January 24th.

The London rapper's debut album 'Common Sense' made serious waves, scoring a BRIT nomination in the process.

Work on a follow up has been ongoing, with some drafts recently leaking online.

Now J Hus has confirmed that his new album - titled 'Big Conspiracy' - will land this week.

Out on January 24th, J Hus confirmed the news on socials, previewing the audio and adding "he only song missing is the Ella Mai one. We'll add it when it's cleared."

Physical copies will land on February 7th.

Check out a preview below.

