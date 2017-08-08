J Hus Comments On Legal Troubles

J Hus used social media to comment on his ongoing legal troubles at the weekend.

The rapper was arrested in Stratford, East London a few weeks ago and charged with possession of a knife.

Given his previous record it looks likely that the BRIT nominee could face a stint in jail, despite reaching a bail settlement shortly after the incident.

Commenting on a since-deleted Instagram post over the weekend, he wrote:

"Ain't nothing on this Earth I can't handle but I'm tired of making the same mistake... The people that are gonna judge me know nothing about my circumstances / never experienced a sprinkle of the madness we have to go through but I only blame myself for this mistake".

It's the first time J Hus has commented on the case in any depth. Now deleted, you can read the post below.

JHUS confirms he is going back to prison pic.twitter.com/tMovu7W07n — chune (@Chune_App) July 22, 2018

