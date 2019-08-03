J F L E Conjures Sonic Introspective On 'I Lost My Way'

J F L E is the work of South London artist Joseph Edwards, someone whose music and life are intricately locked together.

Starting the project some five years ago, his slim but potent catalogue wraps together distinct sonic tropes, building stark but affecting tracks in the process.

New single 'I Lost My Way' adds a fresh layer to this, with its interweaving guitar lines having a wire-like quality.

Slivers of electronics move past, with J F L E conjuring lyrics about love and loss, and how these experiences help form you.

He comments: "'I Lost My Way' is still in some ways a song about devotion, although it is bittersweet - 'the way you take away the half of me'. These sentiments do remain quite abstract and warped, just as they were whilst they lived within my head".

There's a sense of introspective isolation within the song, one that it matched by a continual yearning for connection.

"Everything that I write in one way or another seems to deal with feelings of loneliness," he admits. "It drives and informs everything I create, right from inception. So I better cross my fingers that I don't meet the right person I guess!"

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.