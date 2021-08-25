j ember Returns With Touching New Song 'Full Size Render'

Toronto based aesthete j ember thrives on subtlety.

A songwriter who seems to adore silence, his hushed meditations carry an intrinsic sense of power.

New song 'Full Size Render' has a filmic quality, with its narrative thrust made all the more imposing for its nuanced nature.

Bon Iver member S. Carey is on backing vocals, adding a further layer of beauty to j ember's songwriting.

Reminiscent of early 70s folk-leaning work - think Nick Drake, or the more pastoral side of David Crosby - it carries a shimmering sense of grace.

j ember comments...

"It started on acoustic guitar, I was listening to a lot of Nick Drake and Joni Mitchell, playing around with different tunings. I eventually brought it to Duncan Hood and we recorded the guitar, drums, bass, and slide guitar onto tape with Braden Sauder from Marquee Sound, an old movie theatre reconverted into a recording studio. S. Carey provided backing vocals and Joe Visciano mixed. It’s about seeing all sides of every argument / situation: the big picture..."

Photo Credit: Justin Aranha

