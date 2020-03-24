J. Cole Shares New Songs 'The Climb Back', 'Lion King On Ice'

J. Cole has shared two new songs, 'The Climb Back' and 'Lion King On Ice'.

The rapper began teasing the drop a few days ago, part of a single release called 'Lewis Street'.

The tracks occupy their own realm, with 'The Climb Back' featuring production from J. Cole himself.

New song 'Lion King On Ice' features guest production from jetsonmade, while T-Minus also contributes.

Online now, you can check out both songs below.

