J. Cole Drops New Single 'Middle Child'

J. Cole has dropped new single 'Middle Child' - listen to it now.

The North Carolina rapper is gearing up for a huge year, with J. Cole set to host his own festival in April.

New single 'Middle Child' opens his account, with J. Cole sharing the track alongside the message: "This how I’m coming all year..."

Lyrically, the rapper places himself between old and new generations - the 'Middle Child' of the title - while decrying feuds and rap posturing.

He raps: "This shit gon' be different, I set my intentions / I promise to slap all that hate out your voice..."

Tune in now.

Related: J. Cole - From Fayettenam To Dreamville

Photos: Samuel Bradley

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.