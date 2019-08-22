J. Cole Comments On Noname Link To 'Snow On Tha Bluff'

J. Cole has spoken about the links between Noname and his song 'Snow On Tha Bluff'.

The single - Cole's first artist track in 2020 - is out now, and contains the line: “She mad at the celebrities, low key I be thinkin’ she talking bout me...”

J. Cole was one of the artists Noname called out for failing to use their platform to the benefit of the wider movement for Black rights, and fans immediately felt this was a comment against her.

Now the rapper has addressed this, commenting: "Some assume to know who the song is about. That’s fine with me, it’s not my job to tell anybody what to think or feel about the work. I accept all conversation and criticisms."

He did request fans "follow Noname" before adding: "I love and honor her as a leader in these times. She has done and is doing the reading and the listening and the learning on the path that she truly believes is the correct one for our people. Meanwhile a nigga like me just be rapping."

"I haven’t done a lot of reading and I don’t feel well equipped as a leader in these times. But I do a lot of thinking. And I appreciate her and others like her because they challenge my beliefs and I feel that in these times that’s important."

Here's the statement in full.

We may not agree with each other but we gotta be gentle with each other. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) June 17, 2020

