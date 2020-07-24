J Balvin Drops All-Star Single 'UN DÍA (ONE DAY)'

J Balvin has shared his all-star single 'UN DÍA (ONE DAY)'.

The star has a heavyweight gravitational pull, with this new release bringing together a genuine Avengers Assemble line up of 2k20 pop music.

Mercury nominee Dua Lipa is on here, alongside Bad Bunny and Tainy, pushing and pulling the single in exciting new directions.

Executive produced by NEON16, it remains true to J Balvin's roots, matching his latin culture heritage against house music, future-facing pop, and hip-hop.

You could almost forget it's a song about heartbreak... Stillz directs the visual, which stars the renowned Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.