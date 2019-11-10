Jónsi x Alex Somers Release New Album 'Lost And Found'

Jónsi and Alex Somers have released a new collaborative album 'Lost And Found'.

The pair collaborated as Riceboy Sleeps, releasing a warmly acclaimed album in 2009.

Deciding to tour once more, the duo have lined up a series of North American concerts which begin shortly.

Alongside this, Jónsi and Alex Somers have completed an album of new material, a kind of "sibling" to their earlier work.

'Lost And Found' was crafted in collaboration with friend and producer Sidney Satorsky, and although it has no direct link to Riceboy Sleeps it's certainly worth hearing these two make new music together.

“Lost And Found is a sibling album to Riceboy Sleeps,” says Somers. “It falls somewhere between what was, what is, and what will be. Tape experiments, modular synth processing, and acoustic soundscapes drift in and out of focus. Sound friends that you may have heard or seen before appear; familiar, but different.”

He explains: “The album has no linear relationship to Riceboy Sleeps. It treats Riceboy Sleeps as a place to begin and finds moments from that album to open up to new moments that at times give glimpses of places within Riceboy Sleeps and at other times put you somewhere entirely new.”

Check out 'Lost And Found' below.

