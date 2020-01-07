JÁNA Shares Magical Little Dragon Team Up 'Buds'

JÁNA has shared magical new single 'Buds'.

The Swedish artist began curating sketches in her parents garage, working with a home-made studio set up in Uppsala.

Somewhere down the line, JÁNA began swapping ideas with Little Dragon's Yukimi Nagano, resulting in some breathtaking ideas.

New EP 'Flowerworks' is out now , and it's led by glorious single 'Buds', which was co-produced by Little Dragon drummer Erik Bodin.

A bold, vivid, and entrancing piece of other-worldly pop, it's a transformative experience, one that pushes the Swedish artist to a new level.

A song about accepting the differences within a relationship, it matches personal growth to an inevitable and bittersweet sense of loss.

JÁNA comments...

"'Buds' is a song about growth, but more specifically about growing apart from someone you love. Feeling a friction within a relationship without being able to change it. Perhaps at first the differences were what made the relationship stronger, but once the thing holding the relationship together is no longer there, those differences don’t match anymore."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Sandra Thorsson

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.