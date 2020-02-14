Izzy Camina Demands: 'Kill Your Local Indie Softboy'

Izzy Camina calls it like it is.

She's from New Jersey, a place where the residents are renowned for calling a spade a spade, and found East London a strange place to transition into.

One of the things Izzy noticed most of all, though, was the capital's proliferation of 'softboys' - literate, performative woke types, who insist they're not like other guys.

Except they are. And they're worse. So, 'Kill Your Local Indie Softboy' is a non-affectionate ode to this type of person, and while it's soft on the surface it's deadly underneath.

She comments...

“I wrote this song in Spring 2017 as a joke, obviously. In New Jersey where I'm from, guys like to vape and go to car meets, or maybe they watch Joe Rogan and go to sports bars. Either way; plucky, bright-eyed, and very single me was not prepared for this new phenomenon of softboyism I would shortly encounter upon moving to East London.”

“Alarmed by their numbers, I realised that this alluring faction would probably end up occupying a great deal of my headspace. I was right, and the resulting fallout is tenderly embodied by this fond ode... A heartfelt dedication.”

Tune in now.

'Nihilist In The Club' EP is out in March.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.