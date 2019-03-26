Izzy Bizu Returns With 'Lights On'

Soulful vocalist Izzy Bizu has returned with new song 'Lights On' - tune in now.

The UK artist's wonderful debut album 'A Moment Of Madness' landed in 2016, a slow burning success that eventually garnered more than 230 million streams.

With her headline shows reaching a wider and wider audience, Izzy took a step back last year to focus on something new.

Incoming EP 'Glita' is the result. Out on April 12th, it's led by new song 'Lights On', a honeyed, inspired embrace of the unknown.

A song about living for the present, 'Lights On' is the perfect way for Izzy's next chapter to being. She explains:

“‘Lights On’ is about throwing caution to the wind and going with what you feel rather than what you think (or what you think other people will think). It's about growing up and losing your inhibitions, but there is a loss of innocence in that and it can be easy to lose your way”.

Tune in now.

'Glita' will be released on April 12th.

