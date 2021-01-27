Izy's 'No Further Than You' Is A Curious Neo-Soul Document

Australian trio Izy have shared their curious new single 'No Further Than You'.

The band hail from Melbourne, a city with a number of bustling music and creative scenes, something Clash has explored at length previously .

Even amidst this morass of free-thinking, however, Izy stand out - inventive, ultra-catchy songwriting, they take neo-soul in a completely fresh direction.

New single 'No Further Than You' is exceptionally well pieced together, from the rattling guitar line to the chirruping chorus.

Rattling along with a jazz-like elasticity, 'No Further Than You' has a coy, soulful appeal in the vocal.

You can order it HERE , but we're able to share it up front. IZY comment...

“We three are super blessed to share stories and when we connect, we amplify and respond to each other, which makes it easy to create music and get our message across for our family and our community.”

Tune in now.