ize Drops New Burner 'Come Up'

Bridgeport rapper ize has shared the full video for new single 'Come Up'.

The incendiary artist taps into growing global discontent for the new single, which debuted on July 4th.

Out now, 'Come Up' is a crunching blend of smashed down jungle beats and anti-drill production, helmed by beat scientist AceMo.

Following on from 'This Is Not A Drill', 'Come Up' presents a dystopian worldscape, something emphasised in the controversial video.

ize strides through the Daniel Mangosing animated clip, burning police cars littering his path as his white-eyed avatar navigates an alien world.

Check it out below.

Pre-order the new ize EP HERE.

