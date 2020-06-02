iyla Finds That Connection On New Single 'Cash Rules'

Los Angeles is home to iyla, a deeply individual artist locating her space in the pop landscape.

2018's debut project 'War + Raindrops' was the sound of someone finding their feet, an artist blossoming in confidence.

Working alongside Astra Velum co-founder and producer Kadis, new project 'OTHER WAYS TO VENT' is out now.

The seven track release matches dark-pop textures to outsider R&B, with its myriad of reflective surfaces focussing into one pin-prick of light.

Single 'Cash Rules' is emblematic of her approach, with iyla working alongside a guest spot from Method Man.

The Wu-Tang reference is intentional, and it's the sound of this LA talent beginning to move outwards, to embrace the world surrounding her.

She comments:

"As someone who is inherently introverted and reserved, music is the way that I connect, and in creating this EP I felt the freedom to be more emotionally expressive."

"These seven songs consist of me venting about everything from joy and self-love to heartache and anxiety. 'Other Ways To Vent' documents my journey over the last year and a half. It speaks for me..."

We're able to share the full video for 'Cash Rules', with the LA artist commenting:

"The concept Embryo and I envisioned was to take the central theme of the song’s chorus and visualize the disconnect between love and money. The messy deteriorated house we’re in represents the state of our relationship."

"Even though the house is filled with jewellery, money, and I’m adorned in expensive things, we are completely disconnected from each other."

She finishes: "Our stylist Brookelyn and our Art department really killed it. I think in this social media age we’re in it’s so easy to lose sight of what’s important!"

Tune in now.

New EP 'OTHER WAYS TO VENT' is out now - LINK.

Photo Credit: Bonnie Nichoalds

