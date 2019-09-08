IYEARA Share Vivid New EP 'Consequences'

IYEARA seem to focus on pure music.

Cutting away the excess, their textured, nuanced soundscapes push songwriting to the limit.

Formed by The Duke Spirit guitarist Toby Butler alongside producer Malcolm Carson and vocalist Paul O’Keeffe, the trio are joined by a select batch of guests.

New 'Consequences' EP is out now, and it's a concise experience, with IYEARA applying huge exactness to their sound.

Rippled waves of sound wash against their productions, featuring three brand new songs and a cover of Tears For Fears' hit 'Shout' alongside Duke Spirit's Leila Moss.

Out now, you can check out 'Consequences' below.

IYEARA have also shared the video for 'EXHALE' in full - directed by Sam Dixon, it features footage taken from the short film 'Old Mate'.

