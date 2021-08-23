Ivorian Doll's 'Bow Down' Is A Colossal Return

Ivorian Doll has shared her new single 'Bow Down'.
The track feels like a real statement for the rapper, who is amplifying every facet of her being.
A true larger than life statement, 'Bow Down' is a swaggering piece of UK rap that finds Ivorian Doll operating on her own terms.
Out now, it comes equipped with a lavish video, one with multiple costume changes and plenty of self-love.
A track that finds Ivorian Doll relishing life in her own lane, it's a colourful return that epitomises her unruly swagger.
Tune in now.
