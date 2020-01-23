Ivorian Doll Accuses Ex Radar Radio Boss Oliver Ashley Of Career Obstruction

Rising UK rapper Ivorian Doll has accused ex Radar Radio boss Olivdr Ashley of obstructing her career.

The rapper posted a lengthy statement on Twitter a few moments ago, discussing the legal wrangles surrounding her career.

One of the hottest rappers in the country, Ivorian Doll blends drill with a broader take on UK music, winning across the board plaudits in the process.

In the thread, she details her current situation with Oliver Ashley , "and what he is doing to me."

Ivorian Doll makes a number of allegations against the businessman and his company Locked In Music, with whom she has a partnership deal.

The rapper alleges that Oliver Ashley made false claims of "bullying" against her current manager, sparking a legal row in which Locked In Music are claimed to have attempted to ban her manager from the studio.

"9-10 labels wanted to sign," she writes, "however when they realised I was involved with Oliver Ashley some off (sic) they was put off because of his reputation."

She continues: "He tried to force my hand to go to one particular label because of his relationship with them. I'm sorry but as far as I'm concerned this is my career, and the choice of who I work with is mine and mine alone."

Discussing a few of the options available to her, Ivorian Doll writes: "How can I be in partnership with somebody who doesn't care about my well-being and wants more from me than he's actually entitled to."

The situation has dragged on for nine months, she claims, with Locked In Music alleged to have copyrighted the name 'Ivorian Doll' so that they own it.

Freelance writer Will Pritchard has looked at Locked In Music's accounts, discovering that it "is financed by loans from parent company O A Industries Ltd (formerly Radar Radio Ltd), which in turn is financed by loans from MASH Holdings Ltd - the company his dad, Mike Ashley, uses to control his stakes in Sports Direct &c".

According to legal notices found by Will Pritchard, Ivorian Doll's name has indeed been trademarked by Locked In Music .

Oliver Ashley previously owned and controlled London station Radar Radio - it collapsed in 2018.

A thread on Oliver Ashley and what he is doing to me. — QUEEN IVD (@IvorianDoll_) December 2, 2020

