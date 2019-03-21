IVEY Share Glorious Sad Banger 'Valentine'

Gold Coast risers IVEY have shared their new single 'Valentine'.

The band's indie pop sound is given a lucid overhaul thanks to a neat collaboration with Australian producer du-jour Konstantin Kersting.

A full EP is incoming, with IVEY making waves on both sides of the equator.

Snapped up by French independent powerhouse Kitsune, new single 'Valentine' is a glorious sad banger.

A song about escaping a toxic relationship, it's message of escape comes alongside a warped vision of love.

Singer Mille Perks explains:

"'Valentine' comes from the darker side of a broken relationship. It echoes a toxic time in which I wanted more out of a relationship than the other person."

Tune in now.

