It's The Carly Rae Jepsen Double Drop

Carly Rae Jepsen has delivered a terrific double-blow with her new two-part single.

The pop icon has just shared two brand new songs, and we're hard pushed to tell you which is the bigger banger.

'Now That I Found You' is perhaps the more up-front of the two, it's glossy electronic sheen underpinning a joyous Jepsen vocal.

'No Drug Like Me' is a sheer bop, though, a contagious 80s tinged single that leans on vintage R&B to build something new.

Tune in below.

