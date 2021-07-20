It's Official: Two COVID Jabs Needed To Enter Clubs From September

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that those wishing to enter nightclubs from September will have to provide proof of a double vaccination.

The news was confirmed in a press conference last night - July 19th - and come as the lockdown restrictions around the country begin to ease.

He told assembled reporters: "I don't want to have to close nightclubs again as they have elsewhere. But it does mean nightclubs need to do the socially responsible thing. As we said last week, we do reserve the right to mandate certification at any point if it's necessary to reduce transmission."

"And I should serve notice now that by the end of September, when all over 18s have had their chance to be double jabbed we're planning to make full vaccination the condition of entry to nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather."

The move angered officials from the UK's Nighttime Industries Association , with Boris Johnson have previously ruled out so-called 'COVID passports' as a means of entry.

NTIA CEO Michael Kill commented:

“So, ‘freedom day’ for night clubs lasted around 17 hours then…. The announcement from the Prime Minister that Covid passports will be made mandatory for night clubs in September comes after his Health Secretary said only one week ago that they would not be compulsory. What an absolute shambles.”

“Leaving aside the fact that this is yet another chaotic u-turn that will leave night clubs who have been planning for reopening for months will now have to make more changes to the way they operate – this is still a bad idea. 80% of nightclubs have said they do not want to implement covid passports, worrying about difficulties with enforcing the system and a reduction in spontaneous consumers, as well as being put at a competitive disadvantage with pubs and bars that aren’t subject to the same restrictions and yet provide similar environments.”

“The Government’s own report into vaccine passports found they were more trouble than they’re worth – so what could possibly explain the about turn, just as millions across the UK experience their first taste of a night out in a year and a half…?”

- - -