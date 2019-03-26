It's Official! Drake Loves His Mum More Than Any Other Rapper

A new entirely scientific study has provided full evidence that Drake loves his mum more than any other rapper.

In case you've forgotten it's Mother's Day this coming Sunday - March 31st - and there's just about enough time to slide away from your desk and grab a card.

A new scientific survey has picked up on this theme, pondering the question: which rapper loves their mum more than the rest?

Well, the answer seemingly is Drake. Not really a surprise, but lyric analysis by StubHub UK has found that he mentions Sandi Graham in at least 25 of his tracks.

This pushes him well ahead of the pack, with Drake fighting off competition from Stormzy, Loyle Carner, Skepta, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and - of course - Kanye West.

A StubHub spokesperson said: “Some 20 years ago, rap artists would make the headlines for songs that contained lyrics about their mums that weren’t too kind, but nowadays, mentioning your love for your mum on a record is all the rage.”

“This Mother’s Day, we’re sure plenty of sons and daughters will be playing Drake records to remind themselves of one of the most important people in their lives.”

So: go get that card!

