It's Here! Years & Years Share 'Starstruck' Kylie Minogue Remix

Years & Years have shared a sparkling, Kylie Minogue enhanced version of 'Starstruck'.

It's been an incredible 14 days for Olly Alexander, whose duet with Elton John at the BRITs stood out as one of the night's true highlights.

Now he's revealed a brand new remix, with 'Starstruck' irrevocably altered by the presence of divine Australian pop queen Kylie Minogue.

Out now, it's a fantastic version of the track, something Olly brands "quite literally a dream come true..."

He comments: "Kylie is an icon who has inspired me since I first started making music, so this feels out this world. I asked if Kylie would be interested in doing something on the song and I’m so thankful she said yes!!! I’ve been on cloud nine ever since and she’s really brought so much to the song, her voice is divine and her presence is just magic."

"I really hope people enjoy this moment of cosmic fantasy, I’m over the moon and the stars and the planets that this has happened!"

Tune in now.

- - -

