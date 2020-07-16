It's Here! Shame Return With 'Alphabet'

Shame have shared their new single 'Alphabet' in full.

The band began teasing their return earlier this week, with Steve Lamacq giving the single a spin on 6Music moments ago.

The single eases Shame away from the universe their debut album 'Songs Of Praise' occupied, with James Ford installed as producer.

The rhythmic purr at times recalls D-Beat in its hardcore frenzy, while the clipped guitar lines have an ultra-minimalist feel.

There's an almost digital exactness to the track, matched to the hollering vocals.

Frontman Charlie Steen explains...

"'Alphabet' is a direct question, to the audience and the performer, on whether any of this will ever be enough to reach satisfaction. At the time of writing it, I was experiencing a series of surreal dreams where a manic subconscious was bleeding out of me and seeping into the lyrics. All the unsettling and distressing imagery I faced in my sleep have taken on their own form in the video...”

Tegen Williams directs the video, with its hallucinatory imagery recalling those hypnagogic disturbances.

Shame will play London's Electric Brixton on April 22nd, 2021.

Photo Credit: Sam Gregg

