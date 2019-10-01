It's 'Gone', It's Charli XCX + Christine And The Queens

Charli XCX and Christine And The Queens have shared their new single 'Gone'.

The pop queens aired the track during an astonishing Primavera performance, promising to drop it soon.

True to their word, 'Gone' is now online, and - quite simply - it's phenomenal.

Next level pop music from two of the best to do it, it's a seismic, blistering slice of music, so immediate and yet with such depth.

The video opens with Charli XCX lashed to the bonnet of a car, while Chris prowls around her.

Get involved below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.