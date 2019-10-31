"It's Funny, It's A Banger" - Lynks Afrikka Returns With 'On Trend'

Today, South London’s Lynks Afrikka releases their third single ‘On Trend’. Tongue firmly in cheek, it’s a quirky industrial pop that tackles the horrors of climate change atop thumping beats, albeit with an underlying sense of terror.

The drag alter ego of Herne Hill resident Elliot Brett, Lynks Afrikka is among the most fully realised new artists to emerge in the city this year, having gigged regularly in and around London excessively this year.

The eccentric drag queen’s singular aim with ‘On Trend’, and the rest of their oeuvre, is to bring the joy and abandon back into club culture. Lynks achieves this with wacky costumes, juddering synths, and songs that are ingrained in your mind by the second chorus, and ‘On Trend’ is no exception.

Of the track, Lynks says: “Like most other artists, I’m sure, I always use writing and comedy as a kind of therapy. This track was my way of making sense of all this unavoidable fucking existential anxiety and the lose-lose situation we’re forced to live in. It’s funny, it’s a banger, but that fear and exhaustion you hear in my voice at the end is 100% real.”

‘On Trend’ is out today. Tonight (October 31st), Lynks hosts a night of drag at The Social, before supporting Lazarus Kane at The Windmill tomorrow (November 1st)

Words: Cal Cashin

