It's Beef! Jimmy Eat World Take Down Third Eye Blind

The two clash on social media...
Robin Murray
News
15 · 08 · 2019

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 15 · 08 · 2019
0

Jimmy Eat World aren't pulling their punches.

The band recently completed a tour with Third Eye Blind, but it seems the experience hasn't warmed the cockles of either party's heart.

With the tour over the gloves are off, with Jimmy Eat World's drummer Zach Lind slamming Third Eye Blind singer Stephan Jenkins.

The frontman is a “fucking creepy douchebag” seemingly, and you can check it out in black and white below.

Continuing this theme, Zach then shared an admittedly bizarre backstage notice in which Third Eye Blind demanded the full entourage "learn their faces..."

It reads: “The members of Third Eye Blind will not be wearing laminates. Please learn their faces so they are granted entrance to all areas of the venue, but please also be diligent in making sure they are the only people allowed entrance backstage without laminates...”

The message brought a pile-on from fans, but the drummer responded: "I genuinely feel bad for anyone stepping in to defend this dude when they have no idea what they’re defending. My assessment of the man here is extravagantly generous."

"And for those saying I should have said my peace in person, a.) you don’t know I didn’t and b.) you’re coming to the defense of someone who literally redrafted his bands recording contract for his own benefit on the eve of the signing & didn’t tell his bandmates until years later!"

Stephan Jenkins has yet to respond...

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.
 
Jimmy Eat World
Third Eye Blind
-

Follow Clash:

Read this next