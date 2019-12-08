It's Beef! Jimmy Eat World Take Down Third Eye Blind

Jimmy Eat World aren't pulling their punches.

The band recently completed a tour with Third Eye Blind, but it seems the experience hasn't warmed the cockles of either party's heart.

With the tour over the gloves are off, with Jimmy Eat World's drummer Zach Lind slamming Third Eye Blind singer Stephan Jenkins.

The frontman is a “fucking creepy douchebag” seemingly, and you can check it out in black and white below.

Stephan Jenkins is such a fucking creepy douchebag.



(I feel so much better now) — Zach Lind (@zlind76) August 4, 2019

Continuing this theme, Zach then shared an admittedly bizarre backstage notice in which Third Eye Blind demanded the full entourage "learn their faces..."

It reads: “The members of Third Eye Blind will not be wearing laminates. Please learn their faces so they are granted entrance to all areas of the venue, but please also be diligent in making sure they are the only people allowed entrance backstage without laminates...”

The message brought a pile-on from fans, but the drummer responded: "I genuinely feel bad for anyone stepping in to defend this dude when they have no idea what they’re defending. My assessment of the man here is extravagantly generous."

"And for those saying I should have said my peace in person, a.) you don’t know I didn’t and b.) you’re coming to the defense of someone who literally redrafted his bands recording contract for his own benefit on the eve of the signing & didn’t tell his bandmates until years later!"

I genuinely feel bad for anyone stepping in to defend this dude when they have no idea what they’re defending. My assessment of the man here is extravagantly generous. — Zach Lind (@zlind76) August 4, 2019

Stephan Jenkins has yet to respond...

