It's A Christmas Gift From King Midas Sound

King Midas Sound have shared a Christmas gift - 80 seconds of new music.

The collective have been largely silent since 2015, but appear to be stirring back into life.

Kevin Martin, singer/poet Roger Robinson, and vocalist Kiki Hitomi line up to form the group, with King Midas Sound sharing a snippet of new material.

Seemingly recorded at Cosmo Rhythmatic, it's short - little more than one minute - but it's a fascinating glimpse of what could lie ahead.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.